Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Pfizer
In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
