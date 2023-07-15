DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 6,283 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $37.99 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.