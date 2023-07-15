Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.