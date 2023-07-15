DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $172.19 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

