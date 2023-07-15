DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $105.15 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $545.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

