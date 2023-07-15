Ballentine Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

