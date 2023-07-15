Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

