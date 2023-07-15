Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

