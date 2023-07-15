The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

