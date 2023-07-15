Concord Wealth Partners Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $189.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

