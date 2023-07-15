Caprock Group LLC Buys 640 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

