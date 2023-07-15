The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

NYSE HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average is $302.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

