MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

