Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,148,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average is $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

