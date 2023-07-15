Channel Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $257.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $262.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

