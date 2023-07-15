Channel Wealth LLC Takes $295,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,400.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,544,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $193.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

