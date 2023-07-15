Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after buying an additional 609,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 99,685 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

