Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 199.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.