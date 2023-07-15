Strs Ohio Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.96.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

