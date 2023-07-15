Strs Ohio Sells 729,020 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 729,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.