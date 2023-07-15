Strs Ohio Sells 333 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $741.91 and a 200-day moving average of $757.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

