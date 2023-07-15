Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $148,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.35 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,005 shares of company stock worth $53,103,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

