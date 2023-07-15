Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.40 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

