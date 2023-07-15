Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

