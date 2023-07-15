Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 96,136 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Consolidated Edison worth $126,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

