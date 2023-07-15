Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.84 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Workday worth $126,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 114.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $223.91 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $230.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.69 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About Workday



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

