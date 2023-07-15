Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,468,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $141,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

UBER stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

