Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 332 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,005 shares of company stock worth $53,103,075 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.