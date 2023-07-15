NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 819,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $227,529,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

