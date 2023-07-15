First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.