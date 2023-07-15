Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 408,169 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,853,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $153,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

