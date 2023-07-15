Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.