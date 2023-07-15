Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWV stock opened at $258.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $259.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.55.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

