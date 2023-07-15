Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $1.39 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766,699 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,645,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

