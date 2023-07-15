Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

