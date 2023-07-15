iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

