Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

