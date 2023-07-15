Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 140 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

