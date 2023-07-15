Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,104 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

FENY stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.