Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Intel by 24.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 35,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,126,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

