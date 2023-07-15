Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

PAPR stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

