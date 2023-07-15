Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,027 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $210.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $212.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

