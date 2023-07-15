W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $763.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $452.46 and a one year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $717.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.45.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.50.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

