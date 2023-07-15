Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOW opened at $580.38 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $584.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.