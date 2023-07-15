Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Synopsys by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.75 and its 200 day moving average is $382.35.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.