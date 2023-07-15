Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $165.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,186 shares of company stock worth $26,399,419. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.



