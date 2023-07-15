Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

