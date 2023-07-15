Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 1.7 %

BCE stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.09%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

