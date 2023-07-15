Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.56 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

