Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

